LeRoy "Roy" Joseph Foltz
January 22, 1939 - July 28, 2020
Roy Foltz of Lakewood, CO passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020 after a battle with inoperable brain cancer. Born in Scio, OR to Joseph and Margaret (Bender) Foltz, he was raised on the family farm with sisters Rose and MaryAnn before attending Oregon State University and graduating from the University of Oregon. He had fond memories of both life on the farm and his time in the Delta Upsilon fraternity house.
Upon graduation, Roy worked for the Internal Revenue Service in Corvallis, OR and was set up on a blind date with Patricia Mlinar who was working as a nurse in Portland, OR at the time. A storm washed out a bridge and the date needed to be rescheduled. Roy persisted and met Pat; they were married less than a year later in her hometown of Rock Springs, WY. They moved to the Washington, DC area with the IRS where Roy received a masters in public administration from George Washington University. Over the following years, they welcomed their children Lisa, Lori and Kevin. Roy eventually left the IRS, working for the Departments of HEW and later HHS. Outside of work, Roy was a dedicated community volunteer and a self-taught handyman, maintaining multiple rental properties and helping his children with many home improvement projects.
After retiring, Roy loved spending time with his family - Lisa, Mike, Ben and Emily Axelrod (Wilmette, IL); Lori, Jim, Caitlin, Ryan and Owen Hearty (Littleton, CO); and Kevin, C, Graham and Reed Foltz (Denver, CO). He enjoyed time at the family cabin in Fairplay, CO, as well as travelling, learning to play bridge, and spending happy hours with many dear "Silver Senior" friends. Above all, Roy was a dedicated husband to Pat for 54 years and their marriage is an inspiration to their children, grandchildren, and all who were fortunate enough to know him.
Due to current restrictions, memorial events will be private.
Roy's family would like to thank Denver Hospice and DignityFirst Health at Home for the care he received as his health declined. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Denver Hospice www.thedenverhospice.org
or Catholic Charities of Denver www.ccdenver.org
.