1/1
Leslie Ann Comer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leslie Ann Comer

Leslie Ann Comer was born in Silverton, Oregon December 21, 1960, to Sharon and Ralph McColly. Leslie married Jeff Comer on July 3, 1982. Leslie passed away July 27, 2020.

From Leslie's earliest years she showed a passion for horses, enjoying showing, riding, training, and bringing home many ribbons.

Leslie is survived by her husband Jeff, mother Sharon and stepfather Virgil Petersen, and father Ralph and stepmother Donna McColly, half brothers Lee and Jeff McColly, and numerous cousins.

A celebration of life and internment will be held at Maplewood Pioneer Cemetery in Scotts Mills, Oregon, at 1 pm on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Donations may be made to Willamette Humane Society.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Molalla Funeral Chapel
220 E Main St
Molalla, OR 97038
(503) 829-2379
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Molalla Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved