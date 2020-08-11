Leslie Ann Comer



Leslie Ann Comer was born in Silverton, Oregon December 21, 1960, to Sharon and Ralph McColly. Leslie married Jeff Comer on July 3, 1982. Leslie passed away July 27, 2020.



From Leslie's earliest years she showed a passion for horses, enjoying showing, riding, training, and bringing home many ribbons.



Leslie is survived by her husband Jeff, mother Sharon and stepfather Virgil Petersen, and father Ralph and stepmother Donna McColly, half brothers Lee and Jeff McColly, and numerous cousins.



A celebration of life and internment will be held at Maplewood Pioneer Cemetery in Scotts Mills, Oregon, at 1 pm on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Donations may be made to Willamette Humane Society.









