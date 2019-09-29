|
Leslie Denne Propp
McMinnville - Leslie (Lee) Denne Propp passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019 with his family by his side. Lee fought a two year-battle with Leukemia and died from a brain aneurysm. He was 78 years old. Lee was born on March 19, 1941 in Casper, Wyoming to parents Phillip Propp and Alice Hanson Propp. They had five children Gary Propp (Peggy), Phyllis Snodgrass (Bill), Emily Singer (Copy), Lee Propp (Judy), and Linda Galloway (Van).
Lee graduated in 1959 from Natrona County High School, in Casper Wyoming. He graduated from Casper Jr College in 1961 and moved to Portland to attend Dental School at OHSU. Lee married Norma Nyberg in 1964, they moved to Camp Pendleton, California in 1965, where Lee served as a Dentist on the naval base. In 1967 they moved back to Oregon with their two daughters Dana and Kelley. Lee worked in Salem as a dentist, and opened his dental practice in Keizer, Oregon in 1968. Lee and Norma separated in 1977. Lee married Judith Harp Atwood in 1979. Lee retired from dentistry in 2001 and sold his practice to Dr. Ruth Abraham on a handshake. Lee remained a part of the dental family and treasured their many social gatherings. Lee loved ice cream, making frequent trips to visit family in Wyoming, spreading cheer among his friends and family and Jesus.
Lee is survived by his wife Judy, his sisters Phyllis, Emily, and Linda, children Dana Eaton (Tim), Kelley Sharp (Chris), stepchildren Mike Harp (Shelley), Michelle Johnson (Doug), Jason Trieu (Jaclyn), 18 beloved Grandchildren, and 40 Great Grandchildren.
Contributions in Lee's memory can be made to:
Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation, https://pkdcure.org
OHSU Cancer Institute, Mail Stop 45, PO Box 4000, Portland, OR 97208
