Leslie Owen Weatherill
Woodburn - Leslie Owen "Buck" Weatherill, 97, died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Woodburn, Oregon.
Buck was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jean and cherished grandson, Willy. He is survived by his four children, Christy (Don) Nathman, Mark (Chris) Weatherill, Vince (Tiina) Weatherill and Leslie Jo "Babe" Weatherill (Terry Leininger). Also, seven living grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Luke Church in Woodburn on Friday, October 4, 2019. Recitation of the rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. and mass at 10:00 a.m., followed by a luncheon reception in the hall adjacent to the church. A private military burial will be held at a later date.
A full obituary may be read at the following website: www.cornwellcolonial.com.
Donations, in his name, to any of the following are welcome. St. Vincent De Paul Society, Woodburn; Benedictine Hospice, Mt. Angel; St. Luke School; Marion Cty. Food Bank.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 29, 2019