Keizer Funeral Chapel
4365 River Road North
Keizer, OR 97303
(503) 393-7037
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Salem Alliance Church
Lester Boyd Frels


Lester Boyd Frels Obituary
Lester Boyd Frels

Keizer - Lester Boyd Frels went to be with the Lord on June 1, 2019 in Salem, OR at the age of 89.

Lester was born on April 30, 1930 to Arthur and Lena Frels in Cuba, Illinois.

He graduated from Moline High School in 1948. After high school he went on to serve in the US Navy for four years as an aerial photographer.

After returning from his time in the Navy, he settled in to work for Century Link telephone company. He remained loyal to them and worked 42 years up until his retirement.

On July 12th, 1975 he married the love of his life Joyce Ann Perdue in Keizer, OR. Together they had and raised three children.

Lester is survived by his wife Joyce; his son Ron (Laurie) Frels of Riddle, OR; son Dan (Dee) Trachsel of Keizer, OR; daughter Linda (Rob) Blackmore of Kent, WA; daughter-in-law Barb Frels of Salem, OR; and sister Marvella Andress of Rapids City, IL. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Salem Alliance Church on June 22, 2019 at 10:30am.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Willamette Valley Hospice and Remember NHU (ending child slavery through prevention).
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 19, 2019
