Leta Gay Snyder
Monmouth - Gay Snyder was born on November 2, 1951 in Klamath Falls to Vern and Marge Berry, the youngest of four children. She passed away on April 8, 2019, at the age of 67, from complications due to an autoimmune disease, Scleroderma, which attacked her lungs.
She attended John Day High School and Oregon State University where she met her Husband, Jim Snyder. The were married in 1974 after graduation and came to live in Monmouth in 1975. She worked for Marion County as a Planner, and then City of Salem in various technical positions for the Traffic and Building departments, retiring as a Development Services Planner in 2008 due to ill health.
Gay was always an athletic and outdoors woman, earning a much delayed letter from OSU in Track, learning fly fishing as a member of Santiam Flycasters, serving as their secretary for almost ten years and president for two. She was also an accomplished bow hunter, bagging two deer over the twenty years they hunted, one of them a trophy on the wall.
She wanted to travel, and fortunately didn't wait until it was too late to do it. She and Jim visited New Zealand and Australia in 1996, South Africa in 2001, and the gardens of southern England with her sister, sisters-in-law and husband in 2006. There were other trips to Canada, Yellowstone and Hawaii, but they are to near to count.
Gay is survived by her husband of 44 years, Jim Snyder, her brother Ted Berry and sister, Lona Hale, her niece/surrogate daughter Tyson Berry and numerous cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews as well as grand nieces and grand nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Don Berry and her parents.
As much as she loved getting out and traveling, she also loved her garden and her friends, some which she had fished, hunted and camped with for years. Three of which she had carpooled with for twenty-five years. I know she is as bitterly missed by them as she is by her family. She regarded them as her sisters.
It had been our custom over the last several years to host summer picnics for our friends and relatives. As a result, her memorial will be a summer potluck barbeque, or maybe several to accommodate everyone, in the summer when the blueberries are ripe in her garden. I will spread the word when it happens. Keep your ears open in late June or early July.
If you wish to make contributions in her memory, pick a good charity. God knows she contributed to as many as she could.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019