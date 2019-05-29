Lilia Pineda Gille



Salem - Lilia Pineda Gille, 80, died peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in her home in Salem, Oregon, surrounded by family.



She leaves her loving and devoted husband of 55 years, Benjamin Gille, Sr; her son, Jimmy Gille, and his wife, Bing; her daughter, Lily Sehon, and her husband, Jim; her son Benjamin Gille, Jr. and his wife, Dawn; her brother, Godofredo Pineda; grandchildren Bianca, Taylor, Nathan, Matthew, and Brandon; and many close friends. Lilia is preceded in death by her parents, Serafin and Cayetana (Pangan) Pineda; and brothers, Rodolfo, Serafin, Jr., and Victor; and her sisters in law, Isabelita Pineda and Magdalena Pineda.



Lilia was born in the Philippines where she graduated from the University of Santo Thomas (Manila). She passed the Certified Public Accountant board exams, achieving the 8th best score nationally, which lead to teaching at the university level at her alma mater. She and her husband, Ben, immigrated to the United States in 1969, settling in Portland, where her first job was the financial comptroller for the Oregon Episcopal School. They later moved to Salem where she worked many years in state government as an accountant and budget manager at the Oregon Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Housing and Community Services where she retired.



Lilia had a passion for traveling with her husband, family and friends to various places around the world, loved spending time with family, and cherished the friendships developed throughout her lifetime. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother (Lola), and friend. She will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and infectious laughter. Her best advice was never sweat the small stuff. She was humble, prayed for others, and always gave thanks and praise to God.



Special thanks to the caring staff at Senior Helpers and Providence Benedictine Hospice. The family suggests sending memorial contributions to organizations for Lewy Body Dementia (LBD) education and support, St. Joseph Catholic Church, or a .



The vigil will be held on Thursday, May 30 at Howell, Edwards, and Doerksen Funeral Home in Salem, Oregon, starting at 4:00 pm, with the rosary held at 6:30 pm. The Catholic mass and memorial service will be held on Friday, May 31 at 1:00 pm at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, and the burial will follow at Belcrest Memorial.