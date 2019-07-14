|
Linda Gail Nelson
Keizer - Linda Gail Nelson 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday morning, July 4, 2019. After an extensive battle, she died of complications from congestive heart failure. She was a woman of strong faith and character who always put the needs of others before her own, and shared kindness and sage advice freely. She spoke easily with others and made new friends everywhere she went. Linda was also known as "Big Red" due to her signature red hair, her fiery spirit, and her passion for things of importance to her.
Born in Texas to Braxton and Allyne Dent, she was the eldest and only daughter of 5 children. Later the family moved to Oregon, however, she returned to Texas to attend Abilene Christian College. There, she met the love of her life and was married to David Nelson for 42 years. They raised 3 loving sons: Mitch, Mark and Chris; however, she was called "Mom" by many of their friends. She was actively involved in all of her boys' activities and experienced joy in her life's mission as a mother.
She was a fixture in the Salem/Keizer area where she volunteered for many organizations, including Keizer Little League, a co-founder of the McNary Booster Club, Willark Park Garden Club, Salem Garden Club, and the Willamette Christmas Association. Owning a hair salon, she served as a long-time member of the Keizer Merchant Association. Her creative abilities led her to many passions including gardening and horticultural design as well as her floral business, specializing in weddings. Her annual participation in the Oregon State Fair led to many awards including multiple Grand Floral Champion awards. She was installed as a Board of Director for the Oregon State Federation of Garden Clubs which ultimately led to national recognition and her election as the 1st National Garden Club President west of the Mississippi from 2013-2015. Her theme was Making a World of Difference-Choices Matter, which is a tribute to how she led her life. Being National President helped Linda achieve her love of travel as her duties brought her to much of Central and South America, all 50 states and portions of Europe.
Family was Linda's priority and she cherished her time with them. She attended an extended family reunion of 40 or more people every summer. Her church family and devotion to the Lord was of equal importance to her. She regularly attended the Market Street Church of Christ for over 60 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents Braxton and Allyne Dent, husband David Nelson and second husband Cliff Bentson. She is survived by her sons: Mitch/Paula, Mark/Sheila, Chris/Suzie; her 5 grandchildren: Zachary/Kaycie, Allie, Mackenzie/Daniel, Jacob, and Ashlyn; and her brothers: Larry, Jim/Carolyn, Jack/Peggy, and Gary/Mindy as well as a large extended family.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 19 at the Market Street Church of Christ in Salem at 1:00 pm followed by a reception at the Log House Garden in Keizer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oregon State Federation of Garden Clubs at oregongardenclubs.org or the Oregon Bee Project at oregonbeeproject.org.
Published in StatesmanJournal from July 14 to July 16, 2019