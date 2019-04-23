|
|
Linda Jordan
Dallas - Linda Hansen Jordan, 73, a resident of Dallas died Friday, April 19, 2019. She was born April 24, 1945 in Salt Lake City, Utah the second oldest daughter born to Betty Mae Kotter and Harold I. Hansen raised in Provo. She attended Brigham Young Academy, followed by Brigham Young University in Theatre Arts, where she received a BA degree. She married Dale Arthur Jordan on August 4, 1969 in Salt Lake Temple. In August, they would have been married 50 years.
For over 20 years, Linda taught and mentored children in the Dallas School District. She had a special gift to reach out, love, and lift those children with learning challenges. Her efforts will forever be remembered by her students. She loved spending time with family, especially at the coast where she loved to watch the waves and smell the ocean. She was a member of the Cooper Hollow ward of The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints in Dallas.
She loved her family including her husband Dale, son Jess (Eralee) Jordan, treasured five grandchildren Jeran, Claire, Maren, Josey and Steen. Also surviving are sister Leslie (Robert) Brown, Betty (Bill) Gibbons, Patti (Craig) Phillips.
Viewing will be 10:00am followed by the funeral service at 11:00am both on Tuesday, April 23rd in The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints in Dallas. A graveside service will begin at 11:00am Saturday, April 27th in the Eastlawn Memorial Hills Cemetery in Provo. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. To leave a message or memory for the family please to www.dallastribute.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 23, 2019