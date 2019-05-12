Linda L. Mortz



Salem - Linda L. Mortz, age 70, passed away May 3, 2019 at Salem Hospital while surrounded by her family. Linda suffered from pulmonary failure.



Linda was born April 14, 1949 in Lynwood, California to parents Harold and Glendine Mortz. Linda spent most of her life in southern California where she worked as a waitress and in the food service industry. She was married in June, 1995 in Lynwood, California to Amado Mario Valdez. Mario passed away in July, 1996 after suffering from heart failure.



Linda moved to Grants Pass, Oregon after the death of her husband in 1996, and then moved to Salem, Oregon in 2000. Linda worked at Salem Hospital and Garten Industries before retiring in 2012.



Linda was generous and loving. She was quite a character and had an amazing sense of humor. She would love to have a show-down with you as to who could tell the funniest jokes — invariably Linda would win. Most important to Linda was her bond and love she shared with her family.



Linda is survived by her sister Sylvia Vogel of Salem, Oregon; brother and sister-in-law Hal and Fide Mortz of Rancho Cucamonga, California; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.



Per Linda's request, the family will be holding a private celebration at a later date. Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service is assisting the family. Published in StatesmanJournal on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary