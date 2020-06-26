Linda Lee Van Handel
Stayton - Linda, 79, died June 24th in Salem. She was born at home in Mill City to Walter and Ruth Frank. Linda graduated from St. Boniface High School and was Prom Queen in 1959. She married Urban Van Handel on October 3, 1959 in Sublimity. Linda enjoyed going to Spirit Mountain to play Keno. She enjoyed traveling to the beach, and taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Linda instilled a great work ethic in her children, she was the sweetest lady and loved by everyone. She loved to listen and dance to music by Alan Jackson. Linda was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Altar Society. She is survived by her husband: Urban of Stayton; children: Cindy (Ken) Devine of Stayton, Peggy (Ed) Lulay of Stayton and Joe (Carrie) Van Handel of Sublimity; sisters: Sister Ruth Frank of Beaverton, Beverly Beatty of Sublimity, Nancy Geraths of Pendleton and Judy Gleason of Lebanon; brothers: Clement Frank of Salem, Steve Frank of Stayton, Gary Frank of Stayton and Ed Frank of Jefferson; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Private family services will be held, with interment in St. Mary Cemetery in Stayton. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice and Salem Hospital for the wonderful care they gave to her. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.