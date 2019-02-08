|
Linda Lou Ames
Salem - Linda Lou Ames passed away in her home in Salem, Oregon on January 20, 2019, after a brief, brave battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband Bruce Miller; son Zachary Miller (Nikita); granddaughter Azalea Miller; brother Bob Ames (Reese); sister Rita Sabins (Ron); and her extended family. Her parents, Dona and Dale Ames, preceded her in death.
She came into this world on May 7, 1955, in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. Her family moved to Kalispell, Montana when she was 11 years old. She graduated from Flathead High School in 1973. She received her undergraduate degree from Stanford University in 1977 and earned post-graduate degrees from Boston University and Stanford University.
Linda loved to run and, with a group of other students, used her rights under Title IX to persuade Stanford, in the face of significant opposition, to recognize and support women's track and cross-country. She was blessed with a keen intellect and exceptional analytical abilities. She loved to work on large problems from performing research on increasing crop yields in West Africa to helping develop a system to implement Oregon property tax limitations to helping build the Oregon Health Authority multi-billion dollar budget.
She had a passion for hiking, gardening, bicycling, and travel worldwide. Linda brought joy and enthusiasm to everything she did. She shared her smile, her generosity, and her warmth with everyone she met. Linda was beloved for her kind spirit. She may not have known it, but she was an inspiration to those close to her on how to live a full and loving life. Linda will be forever missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of life will be announced later. If you wish to make a memorial in Linda's name, please consider the Marion Polk Food Share, https://www.marionpolkfoodshare.org
