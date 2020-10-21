Linda Louise Foote
Linda Louise Foote from Silverton, OR died on October 19, 2020, at the age of 64.
Linda was born on July 24, 1956 in Laramie, WY. She fondly remembered her childhood there spending time on her grandfather Norman Strom's ranch, on the east side of Sheep Mountain. Her parents, Dave and Wilma Park, later moved the family to Umatilla, OR. As an adult, she found her way to Olympia, WA. There she met her husband, Steve Foote. They were married for 37 years.
Linda worked for many years as an administrative assistant for the Washington Department of Education, Salem-Keizer School District, and Silverton Hospital. She went on to finish her drafting degree at Chemeketa Community College where she also served on the department advisory board. She worked for WH Pacific in Salem, OR for 19 years doing drafting, surveying, and administrative support before retiring earlier this year.
Linda was an avid sewer and crafter. She was an active member in the Willamette Valley Chapter of the American Sewing Guild. She also taught sewing classes for several years. Her purple and yellow painted craft room was full of love and projects.
Linda will be loved and missed by surviving husband, Steve; sons Jason and Derek; and several grandchildren. Linda is predeceased by both of her parents.
At Linda's request, no services will be held and her ashes will be spread in the mountains. In lieu of flowers, Linda requested contributions be made to Willamette Valley Hospice or the American Cancer Society
.