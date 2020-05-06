|
|
Linda Marguerite Goodrich
Keizer - October 16, 1944 - May 3, 2020
Linda Goodrich,75, passed away with the love of her life by her side on Sunday, May 3rd, at Salem Hospital. She was born on October 16,1944, in Vancouver, Washington to Emmett and Shirley Johnson. Linda was one of five children and is survived by her husband, Ron Goodrich of Keizer, son Brett Goodrich of Salem, daughter Jennifer Grimes-Burke of Salem, sister Judith Wright of Portland, 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Linda spent most of her life in the Salem/Keizer area, graduating from North Salem High School in 1962. She married Ron Goodrich on September 25, 1964 at Court Street Christian Church in Salem, Oregon, they were married almost 57 years.
Linda enjoyed many things: gardening, sewing, reading and spending time playing games with her grandchildren. She loved hosting holidays and was famous for her lemon bars, brownies, hot pickles and could always be counted on for an honest opinion. In her youth, she enjoyed family outings to Taft for beach picnics and trips to Long Beach for clamming.
After retirement, she enjoyed golfing and traveling with Ron and her sister-in-law, Lana Hunt and brother-in-law, Larry Hunt.
A private family service will be held. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 6 to May 10, 2020