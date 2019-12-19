|
|
Linda May Jordan
Turner - 04/29/1952 - 12/11/2019
Linda May Jordan passed away peacefully at her home in Turner, Oregon. She was with her husband, Bob and sister Kendall and had seen her three children and grandchild. In a soft voice that morning, she whispered "I want to go home to be with Jesus."
Linda was born in Salem, Oregon to Jacob and Elva Weigum. She lived in Keizer most of her life, attending McNary High School. She was raised on her parents small farm. She was the third of four children.
Linda was a secretary at the Oregon Real Estate Division from 1973 to 1983. She met the love of her life, Bob Jordan, at work in 1974 and they married in May, 1979. They had three children; Melissa Jordan Davey, Nicholas Jordan and Jennifer Jordan.
Linda was an avid gardener and always transformed their yards into bright, colorful oases of flowers and shrubs. Linda spent countless hours outside tending her gardens. She loved the outdoors.
Sewing and knitting were other passions Linda enjoyed. She made her own wedding dress and later made all the bridesmaids dresses for daughter Melissa's wedding. Linda also knitted prayer shawls for her church. The shawls were prayed over and given to bereaved or ailing individuals. Linda treasured the notes of thanks she received from shawl recipients. The prayer shawl knitting was a personal ministry for her.
After Bob's retirement, Linda and Bob enjoyed traveling on an Alaskan cruise, an Empire Builder train ride to Chicago, and cross-country road trips to New Orleans and Boston. They enjoyed traveling to Europe to visit Spain, Portugal, and tour Greece and the Greek Isles.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Elva and Jacob Weigum and older brother Kenneth R. Weigum. She is survived by her husband Bob Jordan and children Melissa Davey (Clayton), Nicholas Jordan, Jennifer Jordan, granddaughter Madelyn Davey, sister Kendall Jacobsen-Sheng (Li), brother Lenny Weigum, and several nieces.
A memorial service is planned for Monday, December 30 at 4:00 PM at Salem First Baptist Church, Salem Oregon. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Contributions to Salem First Baptist Church or .
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019