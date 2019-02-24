Linda S. Cavell



Salem - Linda our beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend passed peacefully at home surrounded by friends and family to join Jesus. She was predeceased by her husband, Gene Cavell, and mom, Dora Kubishta.



Survivors include her loving children, Bob Cavell (Lori) and Michelle Orozco (Benje); grandchildren, Madison Mullen (Jeff), Justin (Abigayle), Harrison, and Chandler Cavell and Benje Jr., Olivia, Veronica, Lucia, Christian, and Gabriela Orozco; great-grandson, Cashel Mullen (and great-grandbabies Cavell and Orozco arriving soon); father, Bud Kubishta; brothers, Mike, Dave, Doug, and Steve Kubishta; and sister, Janet Manning.



Linda was born to Bud and Dora Kubishta in Salem, Oregon. Schooling included St. Vincent's, Serra Catholic and Chemeketa C.C. in Salem. Linda spent nearly 40 years in Health Care. Her most recent job was at Salem Clinic as an OBGYN nurse. She has been a member of St. Edward's Catholic church since 1968.



Linda recovered from open-heart surgery two years ago and was just recently diagnosed with cancer. She was a person who amazed doctors, friends, and loved ones with her contagious smile and remarkable ability to push through. Her active lifestyle included walking her dogs daily, attending mass regularly, spending time at the beach and with friends and family. Linda left a lasting impression on those who had the honor of knowing her and was loved for her willingness to help others. She took great pride in her family and their accomplishments. Family was her greatest joy! She especially loved watching and participating with her grandchildren in their activities. Linda's love for God guided her through life.



The family would like to express their deepest thanks for the love, support, and prayers offered for Linda and her family throughout her life and especially now.



Linda was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, and a true friend to many. She loved to take care of others and would drop everything to be there for someone in need. She especially loved to serve her family and was our prayer warrior. Her memory will be honored and cherished by all who knew her.



Visitation will be held from noon to 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 25th, 2019 at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and will be followed by The Rosary Prayer Vigil and remembrance service at 7:00 p.m.



Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 26th, 2019 at St. Edward's Catholic Church, Keizer. A reception and lunch will be provided at the Parrish Hall.



Burial will follow.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given in her name to: Catholic Community Services, 3737 Portland Rd NE, Salem, OR 97301. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary