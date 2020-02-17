Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Zinck-O'Mea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Zinck-O'Mea


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Zinck-O'Mea Obituary
Linda Zinck-O'Mea

Salem - Linda O'Mea was born on August 19th 1950 to Bernard and Elizabeth Zinck in Yankton South Dakota. She has two surviving brothers, Merle Zinck of Orlando Florida and George M. Zinck of San Antonio Texas. She is also survived by her Husband and high school sweetheart Robert. She grew up in America's Heartland Her favorite memories are of summers in the pool or working in the family's Frostee Shop. Sunday's at church and rides around in the countryside singing hymns were memories that guided her through the rest of her life. The family moved to Portland Oregon in the early 1960's. She met her husband to be at a dance during Rose Festival week. Throughout their lives they kept bumping into each other in airports and at boat races across the country. Another meeting in San Diego California united them in Matrimony. Linda was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis 2008 and lived at home in Salem Oregon. In 2018 Dementia overcame her ability to be left at home safely without a caregiver. She passed on February 7th 2020 with all her love ones giving praise to God the Father for ending her suffering and bringing her home to her eternal resting place.

A Celebration of Linda's life will be 10:00am Friday, February 21, 2020 at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
Download Now