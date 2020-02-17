|
Linda Zinck-O'Mea
Salem - Linda O'Mea was born on August 19th 1950 to Bernard and Elizabeth Zinck in Yankton South Dakota. She has two surviving brothers, Merle Zinck of Orlando Florida and George M. Zinck of San Antonio Texas. She is also survived by her Husband and high school sweetheart Robert. She grew up in America's Heartland Her favorite memories are of summers in the pool or working in the family's Frostee Shop. Sunday's at church and rides around in the countryside singing hymns were memories that guided her through the rest of her life. The family moved to Portland Oregon in the early 1960's. She met her husband to be at a dance during Rose Festival week. Throughout their lives they kept bumping into each other in airports and at boat races across the country. Another meeting in San Diego California united them in Matrimony. Linda was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis 2008 and lived at home in Salem Oregon. In 2018 Dementia overcame her ability to be left at home safely without a caregiver. She passed on February 7th 2020 with all her love ones giving praise to God the Father for ending her suffering and bringing her home to her eternal resting place.
A Celebration of Linda's life will be 10:00am Friday, February 21, 2020 at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020