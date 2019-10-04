|
Lindy Calvin Dopson
Lindy Calvin Dopson died peacefully in his home on September 25, 2019.
He was born in Alabama on September 14, 1931. He graduated from high school in Rayville, Louisiana at the age of 16, later entering the Marine Corps to see active duty in Korea and
receiving commendations. After his service he met and married Betty Marie Updike on December 31, 1953. They were married for 53 years. Together, they had 3 children; Susan Marie, Paul Calvin and David Mark.
Lindy later served in the police department in Marin County, California. He earned a Batchelor's Degree in Public Administration from John F. Kennedy University. He became a Bay Area Environmental Inspector. He later moved to Washington State where he managed a resort on Deep Lake with his family. After moving to Salem in 1976, he earned his real estate license and went on to build a successful career. He retired in 2003, but remained active volunteering with Meals on Wheels, The Red Cross and Marion/Polk food share.
After Betty's passing, Lindy began actively traveling with friends, fulfilling his desire to see many foreign locations, including Japan, Korea, Normandy, Hawaii and Jordan.
Lindy is survived by his 3 children and their families, brother Charles and his long time life partner Ruth Petersen. His enthusiasm and zest for life will never be forgotten. Everyone who was fortunate enough to have been touched by him are better for it.
A celebration of his life will be held this Sunday at Court Street Christian Church in Salem at 2:00.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Oct. 4, 2019