Lisa Espe
1963 - 2020
Lisa Espe

Silverton - Lisa was born on June 15, 1963 in Silverton to Gary and Carolyn Espe. Lisa passed away on October 10, 2020 at home surrounded by family and friends.

After high school graduation Lisa worked at Safeway in the Produce Department and she loved working there. She found her true calling as a volunteer at Silverton Hospital in the Recycling Department. She made many friends and loved every minute there.

When Lisa was 5 years old, she overcame great odds and survived her first brain tumor. She had to re-learn to do everything again and she was not expected to live another 5 years. Just 3 short weeks ago she was diagnosed with yet another brain tumor. She amazed us one last time and peacefully and gracefully passed from this life.

Lisa will be remembered for her love of people and of animals, especially cats! Lisa is survived by her parents, Gary and Carolyn Espe, sisters Sandy Chinn of Eugene and Brenda (Dan) Qualey and brother Tom (Becky) Espe of Silverton as well as many nieces and nephews.

Lisa will be dearly missed but due to the current pandemic a service will not be held at this time. Arrangements are by Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton




Published in Silverton Appeal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton - Silverton
