Lloyd B. Walker
Lloyd B. Walker

Keizer - Lloyd Burton Walker was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on May 29, 2020. He died peacefully at home surrounded by family.

Lloyd was born on July 30, 1934 in Salem Oregon to Anna and Burton Walker.

Lloyd was an engineer tech for the bridge division for the State of Oregon for 27 years. He also ran a small farm in Sublimity, Oregon.

Lloyd had a passion for hot rods and was a founding member of the Bent Eight Car Club.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his son Lloyd Alan and daughter Amy. He is survived by his loving wife Sharon A. Walker, daughter Alyce, sister Beverly, 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A private memorial will be held at Belcrest Memorial Park and this will be his final resting place. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Willamette Valley Hospice, 1015 3rd St. NW Salem, OR 97304. Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.




Published in The Statesman Journal from May 31 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
