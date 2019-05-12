Lloyd Bauer



Salem - Lloyd Bernhard Bauer



5/6/1930 - 5/2/2019



Lloyd was born to William and Lea Bauer May 6, 1930, on the family farm near Bluegrass, North Dakota, the 6th of 10 children. He died on May 2, 2019, with family at his side. His early life revolved around faith, family and farm. In 1952, he met his future wife, Wilma Raszler, at a dance in Zap, ND. They married on August 28, 1954. They have 3 children, Linda Altree, Pam (Burnie) Pearson and Alan (Lois) Bauer. In 1959, they left farming in ND and moved to Sweet Home, OR. Lloyd worked at the local plywood mill for 5 years, until he returned to farming near Corvallis, OR. In 1979, Lloyd and Wilma moved to Salem where he worked at the Gatzke Farm, Knollview Nursery and Oregon State Correctional Institution as a mechanic for their vehicles and farm equipment. He retired from OSCI in 1993.



While raising his family and throughout his retirement years, Lloyd was a strong leader in his church, including serving as president of the congregation, elder, trustee, church school board member, Sunday School teacher, choir and organist. If there was a need, the church could rely on Lloyd to fill it.



When not working or helping at the church, Lloyd enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing, playing baseball, following the Seattle Mariners and Portland Trailblazers, traveling with Wilma in the travel trailer, beating his opponents at cards and Yahtzee, and spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and extended family. His kind and gentle spirit reflected his love for God and commitment to his Lord and Savior. His activities in later years were limited due to Parkinson's Disease but even as the disease progressed, his caregivers at Tierra Rose Care Center could see the honorable man that he was.



He is survived by his wife, children, 6 grandchildren: Kevin (Darcie) Altree, Bonnie (Jeremy) Drescher, Daniel Pearson, Andrew Pearson, Elizabeth Bauer and Christopher Bauer as well as 3 great grandchildren, Kayla, Jonathan and Jacob.



The family is very grateful to everyone at Tierra Rose who cared for Lloyd with love and compassion, making his last months as comfortable as possible. Thank you also to Willamette Valley Hospice for their care.



Memorial service will be on Friday, May 17, at 1:00 pm at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 4663 Lancaster Drive NE, Salem. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 16, 4-7 pm, at Rest Lawn Memory Garden and Funeral Home, 201 Oak Grove Road NW, Salem. Memorial donations in Lloyd's name may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church. Published in StatesmanJournal on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary