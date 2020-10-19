Lloyd Lawrence Ferschweiler



Lloyd Lawrence Ferschweiler, husband, father of nine, grandfather of twenty and great grandfather of twenty-one passed away on October 15, 2020 at the age of 95.



Lloyd was born May 16, 1925 to Lawrence Gabriel and Marie Cecilia (Rubens) Ferschweiler in a log cabin on the family farm in St. Louis, Oregon. He was the fourth of six children: Sr. Rita Ferschweiler SP, Tom, Rosemary Hammar, Lloyd, Cy, and Doris Davidson all deceased. Lloyd spent his first three years of high school at Mt. Angel Prep. He made life-long friends there and forever after held Mt. Angel Abbey close to his heart. He graduated from Gervais High School due to gas rationing during WWII. He attended St. Louis Catholic Church for 90 years. He loved the whole St. Louis community dearly.



Lloyd married Kathleen Louise Wolf on October 7, 1950 in St Paul, Oregon. Their children are Pat Vachter, Steve, Joan Eichenauer, Judy Foster (Mike Croxford), Karen Wurdinger (Tony), Mary Ann Daley (Tim), Carolyn Staab (Doug), Angela Pettit and Susan Hjorten (David). He was preceded in death by his wife, son-in-law Dan Eichenauer and grandson Michael Staab.



Accomplishments: Army Air Corp C47 radio operator; self-employed trucking service; Gervais Postmaster for 26 years including construction of current Gervais Post Office building; Gervais Fire Chief and Woodburn Fire District Board of Directors; Knights of Columbus Treasurer and 70-year member.



Pleasures: Listening to planes overhead; hunting pheasants locally; hauling hop bales for the Wolfs; the Annual Elk Hunting Trip in Eastern Oregon ("what happened in camp stayed in camp"); anything to do with baseball; and fishing anywhere, especially in his treasured boat. He considered Kokanee salmon the finest eating.



Retirement: Bizon Nursery master pruner and grafter; logging trees and cutting wood to sell until he was 89 (you should have seen his abs—seriously); reading; jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, sudoku, word searches.



Services will be Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church in Gervais, Oregon. The rosary at 10:30 am and the funeral Mass at 11:00 am. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, church attendance is limited to 100 people. Donations may be made to Sacred Heart School, St. Louis Cemetery and Sacred Heart Food Bank.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store