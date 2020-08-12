Lloyd Ray Klassen



Keizer - Lloyd Ray Klassen peacefully passed away Saturday night after a fun day celebrating his 90th birthday. We surprised him and he surprised us. Lloyd may best be remembered as a faithful man of God and loving family man. He will be dearly missed. Informal service will be held Saturday August 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the South Salem Church of the Nazarene, 1661 Boone Road SE. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









