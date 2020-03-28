|
Loel Beach Wright
Salem - Loel Beach Wright, a quiet man who routinely impressed and influenced those around him, died March 18, 2020, from gastrointestinal complications. He was 86.
Loel was wry, honest, caring and loyal. He was devoted to his family, especially to Jan, his wife of 54 years, and to his church and school. He was an avid reader, skilled craftsman, sharp card player and struggling golfer.
He was born April 7, 1933, in Stayton, the only child of Felix and Sara Caldwell Wright. His mother died when he was 7 years old.
His father married Dorothy Rice on New Year's Day 1941, and Loel was blessed with a new loving mother and, ultimately, two brothers.
Loel was 13 when his father, having switched from the trucking to turkey business, moved the family to Silverton. Loel graduated from Silverton High School in 1951. He was a member of the track team, and his best time in the mile, 4:42, was a school record that stood for many years. When not at school, he spent hours working the turkey farm — which is how he got the nickname "Turk."
Loel attended Oregon State College, where he majored in business and minored in animal husbandry. He was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity, and graduated in 1954.
He married Janice Coffel of Salem at Silverton United Methodist Church on Aug. 1, 1954.
Beginning in 1957, Loel worked for State Farm Insurance, first as a service department supervisor in Salem. In 1968, he became a claims adjustor and the family moved from Keizer to Spokane, Wash.
Loel retired in 1994, and he and Jan moved to the Salemtowne retirement community, just a few miles from Jan's childhood home.
Loel and Jan were a true team, working together to raise their three children and introducing them to the joys of camping, canoeing and the Oregon Coast. They loved to travel, and in later years took four trips to Europe and enjoyed several cruises. They visited all 50 states.
Jan died in 2009, and in 2015 Loel moved to the Capital Manor retirement community, where he cultivated a new cadre of friends and fans.
Loel's survivors include his three children, Jeff, Greg and Jill. He had a special relationship with each of his four grandchildren, Derrick, Sarah, Thomas and Leah. He is also survived by his two brothers, Jim and Damon, and three great-grandchildren, Ainsley, Wren and namesake Loel.
Remembrances may be made to Oregon State University, Silverton Union High School Class of 1951 or Silverton United Methodist Church.
Loel will be laid to rest next to Jan at Zena Cemetery. A private family service will be held later. Virgil Golden Funeral Services in Salem is in charge of arrangements.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020