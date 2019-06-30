|
Lois Adele Hastie
Hubbard - Lois Adele Hastie was born January 23, 1941, in Aberdeen, Washington, to Arthur and Ethel (Adams) Roberts. Lois married Gene Hastie in 1957, eventually settling in Hubbard to raise three daughters. Sadly, Lois passed away suddenly on June 20, 2019, just three weeks shy of her 62nd wedding anniversary.
Lois worked for the JM Smucker Company in Woodburn for 28 years. In her time off, she and Gene enjoyed traveling and were able make some incredible memories on several amazing trips. They went to three Hawaiian Islands, China, Disneyland, Disney world, and cruises to Alaska and Panama. They enjoyed seeing new places and spending time together. Lois was a caring, compassionate, generous, loving and dedicated person. She was an excellent cook and loved to cook big meals and host family gatherings. Lois was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Arthur Neil Roberts. She is survived by her husband Gene Hastie; daughters Lavonne (Mike) Schwendeman, Janicé Hastie (Chris Stocks) and Tamera (Dave) Heaton; grandchildren Kindra (Samuel) Maljaars, Brock Heaton, Addison Hastie (AJ Costilla), Shelby Schwendeman, Sydnee Schwendeman, and Kati (Cammeron) Davis; great-grandchildren Matteo, Braxton, Elijah, Emmett, and one on the way (Grayson); and sisters Barbara (Swede) Ohm and Linda (Larry) Pearmine. She will be profoundly missed by those that were blessed to love her and be loved by her. Please visit the full obituary at weddle-funeral.com
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 30, 2019