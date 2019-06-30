Services
Weddle Funeral Service
1777 North Third Avenue
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-2423
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Hastie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Adele Hastie


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Adele Hastie Obituary
Lois Adele Hastie

Hubbard - Lois Adele Hastie was born January 23, 1941, in Aberdeen, Washington, to Arthur and Ethel (Adams) Roberts. Lois married Gene Hastie in 1957, eventually settling in Hubbard to raise three daughters. Sadly, Lois passed away suddenly on June 20, 2019, just three weeks shy of her 62nd wedding anniversary.

Lois worked for the JM Smucker Company in Woodburn for 28 years. In her time off, she and Gene enjoyed traveling and were able make some incredible memories on several amazing trips. They went to three Hawaiian Islands, China, Disneyland, Disney world, and cruises to Alaska and Panama. They enjoyed seeing new places and spending time together. Lois was a caring, compassionate, generous, loving and dedicated person. She was an excellent cook and loved to cook big meals and host family gatherings. Lois was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Arthur Neil Roberts. She is survived by her husband Gene Hastie; daughters Lavonne (Mike) Schwendeman, Janicé Hastie (Chris Stocks) and Tamera (Dave) Heaton; grandchildren Kindra (Samuel) Maljaars, Brock Heaton, Addison Hastie (AJ Costilla), Shelby Schwendeman, Sydnee Schwendeman, and Kati (Cammeron) Davis; great-grandchildren Matteo, Braxton, Elijah, Emmett, and one on the way (Grayson); and sisters Barbara (Swede) Ohm and Linda (Larry) Pearmine. She will be profoundly missed by those that were blessed to love her and be loved by her. Please visit the full obituary at weddle-funeral.com
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now