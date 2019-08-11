|
Lois Ann Scott
Silverton - Lois Ann Scott (Hall), 86, passed away on August 6, 2019.
Lois was born in Ipswich, South Dakota on March 17, 1933. Her family moved to Salem, Oregon when she was very young. Eventually she met and married Thomas W. Scott of Silverton and they joined their two families at a home they all helped built on the Abiqua. She spent 50 years there doing what she loved most, spending family time and growing flowers. Lois was preceded in death by her daughter, Rhonda Clark. She is survived by her husband,Thomas "Bill" Scott, three sons, Randy Clark, Randy Scott and Ron Scott and one sister, 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Graveside Service will be held at 11am, Monday, August 12, 2019 at Valley View Cemetery, 5400 Valley View Rd. Silverton. Arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel in Silverton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 11, 2019