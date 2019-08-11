Services
Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton - Silverton
229 Mill Streeet
Silverton, OR 97381
1-503-873-5141
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Valley View Cemetery
5400 Valley View Rd
Silverton, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Ann Scott


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Ann Scott Obituary
Lois Ann Scott

Silverton - Lois Ann Scott (Hall), 86, passed away on August 6, 2019.

Lois was born in Ipswich, South Dakota on March 17, 1933. Her family moved to Salem, Oregon when she was very young. Eventually she met and married Thomas W. Scott of Silverton and they joined their two families at a home they all helped built on the Abiqua. She spent 50 years there doing what she loved most, spending family time and growing flowers. Lois was preceded in death by her daughter, Rhonda Clark. She is survived by her husband,Thomas "Bill" Scott, three sons, Randy Clark, Randy Scott and Ron Scott and one sister, 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Graveside Service will be held at 11am, Monday, August 12, 2019 at Valley View Cemetery, 5400 Valley View Rd. Silverton. Arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel in Silverton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now