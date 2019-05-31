|
Lois Anna Palmer
Avamere Court in Keizer, OR. - Lois Anna Ross Palmer, a resident of Avamere Court in Keizer, went to be with the Lord on December 24, 2018. Lois was born in Pierce, Oklahoma, April 5, 1918. She moved with her family to Oregon in 1925, graduating from Harrisburg High School in 1936. In 1937, she married Orlo H. Palmer. Together, they raised a family of three children on their farm in Brooks.
She enjoyed traveling, reading, crossword puzzles, her grandchildren, and learning to swim at age 65. She and Orlo enjoyed their many travels to Europe, Australia, Canada, and the US.
Lois is survived by her daughter, Janet (Matt) Kohler of Seattle and son, Robert (Renee) Palmer of Salem, seven grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and sister Ollie Alleman of Keizer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orlo; daughter, Donna Broadsword; brothers, Robert, Ray, and Arlie Ross; parents Lena and John Ross.
A private celebration of life will be held.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 31, 2019