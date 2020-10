Or Copy this URL to Share

Lois "Lavon" Curl



LOIS "LAVON" CURL



Born July 21, 1922



Passed October 8, 2020 in Enterprise, Oregon. Survivors include daughter Sharon Weishoff; son Darrel Curl; grandsons Regan Smith and Darren Curl; and two great granddaughters Jovie and Kloe



At Lavon's request, no funeral services will be held.



Arrangements by City View Funeral Home









