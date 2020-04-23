|
11-21-1938 - 4-17-2020
Lois first saw the light of day in Fresno, California, as the fourth born, after Doris, Wayne, and Bruce, to Jack and Myrtle Krause Flaming .
After an early childhood in Fresno, and the addition of sisters Beverly (Friesen) and Shirley (Dyck), the Mennonite farming family moved to rural Monmouth, Oregon where the family owned a dairy farm where Lois become an accomplished udder washer.
1956 was a significant year for her as she graduated from Central High School, was voted City of Monmouth Centennial Queen, and left for nurses training in Portland at Emmanuel Hospital School of Nursing.
After earning her degree as a Registered Nurse she headed south to San Jose, California to continue her nursing profession at San Jose Hospital, and later becoming Nursing Supervisor at Los Gatos Community Hospital.
A blind-date with a University of the Pacific School of Dentistry first year student, changed her life.
After marriage, husband Paul's graduation, and the addition of son Steven, the three moved to Monmouth, daughter Heidi soon arrived and Paul established a thirty-year dental practice.
In the growing years, Lois excelled as a homemaker and the family became skiers, hikers, beach goers and travelers.
Later, with the children out of the house and her husband busy with his practice, Lois became even more involved in community life with Smith Fine Arts series, historic Monmouth Social Hour Club, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, and the Monmouth Library. She also enjoyed time outside with her flowers.
Grandchildren: Anna, Lily, Julia (Steve with Michaela Swenson Sieber), and Joseph, William (Heidi with Bryan Vasseur), made Lois's love and nursing skills grow even more through the years.
Along with the wisdom and skills of age come also the aches, pains, and problems of a life well-lived.
Lois left the light of day for a better place, on a sunny Oregon morning with her husband of 52 years at her side.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Salem at a future date. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the final arrangements, www.dallastribute.com.
