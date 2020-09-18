1/1
Lola Rae Olson
Lola Rae Olson

Lola Rae Olson passed away on September 16th, 2020. She was born on September 27, 1941 in Brainard, Minnesota to Ruby and Elmer Christopherson. She graduated from Emmanuel School of Nursing in Omaha, NE and Omaha Baptist Bible College where she met Roy Olson. They were married on June 19, 1965. God blessed their 55 years of marriage with three children, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Lola Rae and Roy raised their family in Salem, OR. She served the Lord by teaching Sunday school and participating in women's ministry at Bethany Baptist church. Lola Rae also worked as a registered nurse until retirement in 2003. In 2008, Lola Rae and Roy began volunteering with SOWER Ministry. In spite of physical limitations over the past ten years, Lola Rae continued to serve others until her cancer returned in November 2019. Lola Rae is survived by her husband Roy; her siblings; daughters, Jodi (Paul) Beals, Anita (Randy) Roedell; son, Tim (Margaret) Olson; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Petrunin of Oregon Oncology, the wonderful team from Serenity Hospice, our Bethany Baptist Church family and Pastor Tim Baker. A celebration of life will be held Oct 3rd at Bethany Baptist at 2:00pm and live streamed at http://bethanybaptistchurch.com/




Published in The Statesman Journal from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
