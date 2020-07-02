1/
Lonna Rae Sieber
Salem - Lonna Rae Sieber, 66, died of breast cancer on June 18, 2020 in Salem, Oregon.

A Salem native, Lonna was born on May 21, 1954 to Marge and Ray Sieber. She attended Richmond, Parrish and North Salem High Schools, and was retired from her work as part of the family business, Dallas Equipment Repair.

Lonna loved flowers and animals, especially her dogs, and was a regular fixture at Minto Brown Dog Park every morning, walking with friends. She loved to laugh, and even during her cancer treatments would have medical staff laughing with her. She was a sympathetic listener and wise counselor, and is greatly missed.

Lonna is survived by longtime companion Richard Mayer, brothers Jeff and Ron Sieber, sister-in-law Maggie Sieber, and nieces Keva and Anna.

No services are planned. Donations are requested to go to Willamette Humane Society.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
