Lonnie Wyn Dyer
Dallas - Lonnie Wyn Dyer loving husband, son, father and grandfather passed away on October 19, 2020. Lonnie was born in Fort Hood, Texas to Kenneth and Glendoris Dyer in January 1955. Lonnie was raised and lived on a farm in Dallas, Oregon. He went to school in Dallas and graduated in 1973. Lonnie met his wife Laura while in high school. Lonnie and Laura were married in October of 1979 and just recently celebrated 41 wonderful years of marriage. Over the years Lonnie worked various jobs. In his early years Lonnie enjoyed working on cars, camping and fishing with friends. Lonnie also loved going to garage sales and was always excited about a new find. But his grandchildren were the light of his life. He loved them so very much. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years Laura Dyer, their two children Angelique (Sevie) Vejil, Jake (Nikki) Dyer; four grandchildren: Saige, Grace, Micah and Annie; his mother and father Kenneth and Glendoris Dyer; sister Jeannie (Craig) Stewart and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother Randy Dyer.
There will be a viewing at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Dallas Cemetery on October 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. www.dallastribute.com