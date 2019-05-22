Lori Aljets



Salem - Lori Ann Aljets was born on May 15, 1958, in Glendale, California. She was the fourth of five children of Gene and Catherine Felten. She grew up and attended schools in La Canada, California. After graduating high school, she attended California Polytechnic in San Luis Obispo where she earned a BS in Food Science. She worked her way up to a management position for Birdseye General Foods in Watsonville, California. She was instrumental in setting up a vegetable supply chain in the Far East, traveling to China multiple times in the process.



She married Robert Talbot and her daughter Bailey was born in 1988. Later as her divorce was being finalized, she was transferred to Salem, Oregon to set up a new office to support the Birdseye business arrangement with Agri-Pac. Shortly thereafter she met her future husband Douglas Aljets. In that same year, 1993, she became the vegetable Purchasing/QC/Co-Pac manager for NORPAC Foods in Stayton. After twelve years at NORPAC, she was hired by Kettle Foods in Salem. In 2016, Lori retired as the Vice President of Procurement for Snyders/Lance, Kettle's new parent company.



Lori was an avid traveler. In her personal and professional life, she traveled to Central and South America, Asia, Europe, Canada and throughout the United States. She made friends where ever she went. As a city girl, she most enjoyed working with the farmers who supplied the produce she purchased. They were the salt of the earth to her and she made a point of meeting their wives and children.



Lori leaves behind her husband, Doug, her daughter Bailey Talbot (Portland), stepdaughters Angie Aoki (Portland) Joey Lawton (West Linn) and Toni Orloff (Cannon Beach), brothers Craig Felten and Jeff Felten, and sisters Catherine Johnston and Maureen Felten, three grandsons, Grant, Ian, and Douglas, and two granddaughters, Aiya and Pepper. Bailey, the girls and grandkids were her overwhelming joy.



Despite the lack of any singing talent, Lori was known for calling and singing happy birthday to her friends, family and co-workers. True to her style, Lori passed on her birthday while many of these former recipients were returning the favor to her.



Arrangements are being handled by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service in Salem. As per Lori's wishes, a Celebration of Life will start at Queen of Peace Catholic Church on May 30th at 11:00AM, followed by an open house at their home in South Salem. A private graveside service at Belcrest Memorial Park will be held at a later date.



Lori and the family would like to thank the Oncology, Radiology and nursing staffs at Salem Hospital. In lieu of flowers, please direct your contributions to the Salem Cancer Institute in memory of Lori Aljets. Published in StatesmanJournal from May 22 to May 26, 2019