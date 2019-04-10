|
Lornia Delbert Brundidge
- - Oct. 1, 1920-April 1, 2019
Lornia passed away on April 1, 2019 at the age of 98. He was born in Missouri Valley Iowa. Lornia served in the army. He married Florence Schuh on March 6, 1943. They raised 3 sons: Pete, Larry and Les. They were married for 68 years. Florence preceded him in death in 2011. Lornia has 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was a member of the Community of Christ Church. Please make donations to Marion/Polk Food Share. Viewing on Wednesday April 10 at Keizer Funeral Chapel from 1-4. Graveside service Thursday April 11 at 1:00 Claggett Cemetery Keizer Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 10, 2019