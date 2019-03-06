|
Lorraine E. Herr
Keizer - Lorraine Herr, 91, of Silverton died Friday, March 1, 2019. Lorraine was born December 23, 1927 in the Jones Family home in Harmony, near Sheridan Oregon, to Lionel and Lucia (Duvall) Jones. She grew up living on the Northern Coast and in the Willamette Valley areas. She attended Silverton High School until her senior year, but then graduated from Salem High School in 1946.
Lorraine met the love of her life while working in a flax field near Silverton, and married Roy Herr on April 11, 1947 at Pratum Church. They soon purchased a farm in the Bethany School area outside of Silverton where they farmed and began raising a family. The Roy Herr Bean Yard was an active place where many Silverton families helped harvest and work the farm, and where many great memories were made.
Lorraine worked for the Statesman Journal after high school; the Intermediate Education District in Salem and was a school clerk for the Silverton Elementary District for a number of years. Roy passed away in 1988, and Lorraine remained in her farm house taking beautiful care of her place until her passing. In addition, she owned and managed Claxter Road Storage which she and Roy built in 1975 with Dean Stiles.
Lorraine was a talented and exceptional master gardener and flowers were her greatest passion.
She also had a big heart for the needs of young children and supported several charities that serve those needs.
Lorraine was one of three children. She is survived by her brother, Nolan Jones (Debra) and sister, Marilynn Carlisle (George), and in-laws Pete and June Herr. She was preceded in death by sister-in-law Ruth (Bachelor) Jones.
She is also survived by her three children, Elaine Severson, Steve Herr, and Jeff Herr, two grandchildren, Jason Severson (Megan) and Jacob Herr and two great-grandchildren, Iyla and Sunny Severson, along with fifteen nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on March 9th at 1:00pm, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Silverton. Any flower donations can be sent directly to Immanuel Lutheran for Saturday's service. A private family burial will take place at Valley View Cemetery. Arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel in Silverton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 6, 2019