Lorraine Vandecoevering
Garibaldi - Lorraine Vandecoevering, 88, was born September 16th, 1931 in Glen Ullin, North Dakota to John and Rose Kottre and passed away peacefully with family by her side on October 23, 2019, in Bay City, Oregon.
Lorraine married Lawrence Vandecoevering on November 20, 1948 in Mt, Angel, Oregon and eventually settled in the mid 60's with their 8 children in Garibaldi Oregon, managing a very large fishing and restaurant business. She was very involved in the community and was famously known for co-founding the Garibaldi Maritime Museum and naming the mountain behind Garibaldi, in 1988, through the State of Oregon, Captain Gray Mountain.
Services will be held Saturday, November 2nd at 10:30 AM at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Tillamook, Oregon. Reception Follows.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Garibaldi Maritime Museum or Garibaldi Fire Department.
Arrangements made by Waud's Funeral Home, Tillamook Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019