Lorrie Lynn SchaeferSalem - Lorrie Lynn Schaefer passed away on May 28, 2020. Lorrie was born in Lebanon, Oregon on July 27, 1951. Her parents were Lynn and Betty Womack. She graduated from Lebanon High School in 1969 and attended college for two years. She went to work for the State of Oregon in 1980 at DMV and later transferred to ODOT. She worked for the State for 39 years. She was a member of SEIU since 1981, and was a shop steward.In 1982, Lorrie met her husband Roger. They were married for 38 years. She was very patriotic and active in the Daughters of the American Revolution.She is survived by her husband; her son, Andy Wrightman; her brother, Larry Womack; her sister, Joanie Andrews; and nieces and nephews.