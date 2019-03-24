|
|
Louene Pietrok
Stayton - Louene passed away in Salem, Oregon at the age of 93. Born in Tooele, Utah, the family moved to the Kingston area when she was two months old. She was preceded in death by her husband, George (2009), her parents, Clarence and Hilda Maertz, her brothers, Joe and Richard (Bub), and her sister, Lorraine Schwarz. Also preceding her was her son, Gerald (Jerry)
Pietrok (1990) and grandson, Gary Pietrok (2015). Surviving her is her sister, Delores (Punky) Kreul, her daughter, Jeanette (Jan) Jungwirth, grandchildren, Jay (Jennifer) Jungwirth, Travis (Amber) Jungwirth, Kristina (Steve) Carpenter and Beki Pietrok, as well as numerous great grandchildren. After marring George, they bought a farm east of Kingston, where their 65 years of hard work began. She was a true farmer's wife…tough as nails and full of love, which is obvious as she never missed having a meal ready for her husband in their 65 years together. She worked the strawberry fields and pie cherry orchards, milked the cows, fed the sheep and tended the grasfields. Cooking, canning, and working outside was normal for her. In addition to being a farmer. Louene also worked at the cannery, the cleaners, Rutherfords Dime Store, and for over 25 years at Odenthal's Pharmacy. Throughout the years, Louene never complained about anything stating, "just look out the door - there are people a whole lot worse off." Louene will always be held close in our hearts. She was loved by all, but most of all, she loved us all. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Stayton High School baseball program. At her request, private services were held for the family. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Parrish Hall from 12:00-3:00. Assisting the family is North Santiam Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 24, 2019