Louis "Bob" Kelle
Gates - Bob was born on December 27, 1922 in Gates, Oregon. After high school he joined the US Navy and served during World War II. Returning from war he became a charter member of the Gates Fire Department and was active with the VFW, American Legion and Eagles Lodge. Throughout his life he enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a true outdoorsman. Bob married Betty on January 25, 1943 and started a family. They would separate and Bob married, Iola on March 14, 1970. She preceded him in death in 1998. Bob was a lifelong timber worker who owned his own timber company and crews. Eventually he worked for Frank Lumber, retiring in 1986. After retiring and the loss of his second wife, Bob and Betty reconnected. They moved to Stayton the last two years until his passing on July 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his brother, William Mills and step son, Darrel Taylor. He is survived by his wife, Betty Kelle-Orr; children, Kathy Kelle-Meader and son in law Skip Meader; son, Louis (Nancy) Kelle; step daughter, Lela Taylor and step son, Gary Taylor; 5 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren. Bob will be remembered for the love he had for his family and community. Per his request no services will be held but private urn placement will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Gates. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Gates Fire Department PO Box 594 Gates, OR 97346 Arrangements by Weddle Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 21, 2019