|
|
Louise Christine Vachter
Mt. Angel - Born: November 1, 1921
Died: March 5, 2020
Louise was born in a farm house in Hudson S.D. Her family traveled to Oregon in a trailer house built on a 1931 international truck when she was 16 years old. She attended and graduated from Hubbard High school. At a farm dance in Broadachers, she met George and they were married 71 years.
Louise was a farmers wife who loved gardening and attending to her beautiful flowers. She remained on the farm until George passed away in 2014. She chose to live at the Mt. Angel Towers where she enjoyed the activities, friends and family members' visits.
Through their love, George and Louse raised 5 children, Bob (Louise) Vachter, Mary (Monty) Fisher, Pat (Harold) Carter, Linda deceased 2009 (Steve) Scott and Joe (Liz) Vachter. Her family includes 17 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George, parents, Ted and Ellen Johnson, two brothers, Roy and James Johnson, daughter Linda and infant baby, son-in law- Gene Laudette.
Donations can be made to St. Mary's Church or Willamette Valley Hospice.
Mass will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11am, Assisting the family Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020