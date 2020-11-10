Louise Erdman Larsen



In the early hours of Sunday morning, October 25, 2020, after four days at home on hospice with her loving family around her, Louise Erdman Larsen left us. In June she had celebrated her 90th birthday, regally dressed in her own creations and reigning over the gathered family. In late August she was diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis, an auto immune disease. Her mind remained agile and focused even while her body was failing.



Although her death certificate labels her "artist" that word is inadequate to capture a lifetime of creative explorations and works. She wrote music, sang opera, wrote and directed operettas, painted murals, designed houses and gardens she built or remodeled, explored sculpture—wood carvings, clay and cast plaster, collected art, taught music, and spent decades performing in and directing productions at Pentacle Theater in Salem. She also traveled regularly to Italy, France, Greece, and Crete.



Her later years were dedicated to writing, crafting jewelry, collecting art and antiques, designing stunning hand-embellished clothing which she sold in three galleries, and being the center of the growing family—two children, two granddaughters and one great grandson, plus many extended relatives and friends. Known for her way with words and her sharp wit, she is remembered for pithy and funny speeches at family events, weddings and funerals. She was also fiercely loyal to those she loved.



Louise's discerning curiosity about the world around her gave her the ability to see things others often can't. An "art attack" was being moved to tears by a beautiful painting or sculpture, and the word "awesome" could only be applied to something so moving or exceptional.



Born in the Territory of Hawaii, at age 11 she watched the historic bombing of Pearl Harbor from her mother's home on Diamond Head. She sang at family parties and illustrated stories she had written even from an early age. Graduating from Vassar with a degree in music, she returned to the Hawaiian Islands to marry Jack Lucas Larsen in 1951. They lived first in Hilo, Hawaii, then Pahala where her two children, Jennifer Sara and Nils Harold, were born. After a time on Lanai's Dole Pineapple plantation, the family moved to Wahiawa and then Kailua on Oahu. In 1967 the Larsens were reassigned to California for a year and then to Oregon where she first connected with Pentacle Theater in Salem. After her divorce, she returned to Salem in 1971 to stay.



Often called "a force to be reckoned with,""formidable," or "a Renaissance woman" by family and friends, she was known as "Mother" to those who worked with her at Pentacle Theater where she acted in, directed, staged or costumed 56 performances from 1969 to 2007.



Her Salem home is a showpiece of her creative style, from the original floorplan and overall architecture with every detail defined, to extensive gardens and a home filled with art, antiques, rich woodwork, paintings, woodblocks, sculpture and a unique "secret garden." Louise is survived by daughter Jennifer Larsen Morrow and her daughter Kathleen Mary Sara Morrow; son Nils Harold Larsen and his daughter Sondrea Jean Louise Larsen and Sondrea's son Aksel Winter Lyon; and extended family Elece Palmer and her daughter Avery and long-time close friend, Marilyn Higginson.



She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her.









