Louise I. Boucher
Keizer - Louise Irene Boucher passed away October 21st, 2019. After a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Louise was born in Boulder, Colorado to Lee and Eleanor Smith on October 29th, 1933. She acquired her tremendous work ethic from her father who worked seven days a week. She inherited a strong love for her family from her mother. Growing up was full of activities, school plays, singing in the choir and even sharing a secret language with her girlfriends.
One day while working at the Palace Theater in Siverton, she met a young man named Ray Boucher, Wow! Talk about love at first sight! Ray and Louise were married January 25th, 193. That same year they opened Boucher Jewelers, a small jewelry store in Keizer, Oregon.
Ray and Louise ran the jewelry store and raised a family of three sons. Any free time she had was spent painting, gardening and reading. You could find Louise with her nose in a book, sometimes at the racetrack, or at the casino sitting at a slot machine while Ray played Craps.
Louise loved to sing. She sang songs to her boys when they were small. Those same songs were heard by grandchildren. In the last days of her life, two of her sons, Ron and Jeff sang the same songs to her.
Our mom and grandma was a very happy person, always positive with a big smile and an ever so friendly personality. She and Ray had a special love. You did not see one without the other. They were married for 66 years. They worked hard, loved each other, and loved all of us. The set a shining example of how to live life.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Ruth Hamilton, and her beloved husband, Ray. She is survived by her brother Wayne Smith (Donna), her sons Ron (Carol), Jeff (Daphne) and Steve (Molly). Her even grandchildren: Brent Boucher (Andrea), Kristy Harrison, Grayson Boucher, Landon Boucher (Aolani), Amber Boucher (Wes), Shelby Boucher and Brycen Boucher. Four Great Grandchildren: Kendra, Brooklyn, Leah, and a baby Boucher due next year.
A Memorial is planned for April 4th, 2020 honoring both Ray and Lousie. A big thank you is extended to everyone at The Arbor Memory Care for the endless kindness.
