Louise M. Pietrok
Stayton - Louise, 90, passed away at home on April 5, 2020 surrounded by family. She was a wonderful sister and aunt but so much more for her family. Her passing is deeply felt by the family and she will be missed. Louise was born on March 13, 1930 in Linn County to Phillip and Anna Pietrok attending grade-school in Lyons and high-school in Mill City. As an Oregon Native she worked at Stayton Cooperative Telephone Company for 40 years retiring in 1995. She was one of the original switch board operators. Louise was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and was a member of the National Catholic Order of Foresters. Her hobbies included sewing, traveling, and gardening. She loved to visit Reno with her sisters and attend the Hummel Conventions with her friend Carol. Louise loved to visit and care for family and was a family favorite. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her care givers, Nikky and Jennifer, for their wonderful care of Louise. She is survived by her twin brother: Louis Pietrok of Ferndale, CA; brother: Clarence Pietrok of Aumsville; sisters: Mary Lecher of Salem, Teresa Pietrok of Salem, Frances Hendricks of Sublimity, Regina Schwarz of Sublimity and Helen Usselman of Salem; 22 nieces and nephews all very loved. She was preceded in death by her parents: Phillip and Anna Pietrok. Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Private interment St. Mary Cemetery, Stayton. Contributions may be made to Regis St. Mary Catholic Schools, Stayton. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020