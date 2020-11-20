1/
Lowell Luther Dean
Lowell Luther Dean

Pasadena - Lowell Luther Dean, aged 78, passed away in Medford, Oregon on November 13th 2020. Born in Pasadena, CA on 12/19/41 along with his twin brother Cal to schoolteacher parents and 5 older siblings. Moving from California to Nampa, ID where his parents had graduated from Northwest Nazarene College, he excelled in sports and academics. A chance for the family to move to Medford, OR came after his freshman year of high school. As a senior, he helped lead Medford to state championships in football, basketball, and baseball. He received an athletic scholarship to the University of Oregon and became a part time starter in 1962 and then full time starter for the next 3 years. Also in 1962, he married his high school sweetheart, Karen Ann nee Simcox. After becoming a team captain and Academic All American his senior year, he graduated and moved to Portland to begin his working career. Following new opportunities, this led to them moving back to Medford to Ogden, UT to Ontario, OR to Tempe, AZ followed by Show Low, AZ. Lastly moving to Houston, TX where the scourge of humidity was too much and returned to Oregon where they belonged (Keizer), and where they would spend their longest time in one place.

An avid sports fan, returning to Oregon allowed him to see his beloved Ducks in person and able to re-connect with many friends. He was a man of strong faith and an extremely large heart willing to help whom he could and truly enjoying the company of people and family.

He is survived by his wife Karen, daughter Kris (Molly), sons Matt and Kyle (Meghan) and granddaughter Vivienne along with his brothers Carlyle and sisters Brenita Johnson and Myrna Shaw as well as his many nieces and nephews. At this time no services will be held, but donations to your favorite charity in his name would be greatly appreciated.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
