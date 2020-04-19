|
Luan L. Durst
Salem - Luan Lorraine Durst (Hinsz) was born on Sept. 14, 1926 in Golden Valley, North Dakota, moving to Oregon in 1942. She was 93 at the time of her death on April 5, 2020 at the Benedictine Care Center in Mount Angel, OR. She resided in Salem, OR for the past 56 years, and Portland, OR prior to that. She is survived by a brother (Ray), a sister (Marge), two children (Robert Durst and Barbara Hargand), 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was the oldest of 11 kids and was preceded in death by 8 of them and her husband.
She married Joseph Durst on March 5, 1950 whom she had met while caring for him in the hospital after WW II. She received a BS in nursing from Univ. of Portland in 1949 and continued a career as a nurse until she retired. She was most recently a member of St. Mark's Lutheran church in Salem, OR. She volunteered with Helping Hands, mid-Willamette Valley quilt guild and St. Mark's Circle group. She always enjoyed the outdoors, going camping, hunting and fishing with family and friends. She was a very accomplished seamstress, and made many quilts and clothes for the family. She was an avid card player, enjoying bridge, cribbage, pitch and solitaire. She had been living independently up until a stoke last fall, from which she never fully recovered.
Due to the current Covid 19 situation, services will be held at a future TBD date. A family only burial service at Willamette National Cemetery will be held on April 17. Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 19, 2020