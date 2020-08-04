Luann Marit Spencer



Eugene - SPENCER, Luann Marit (Stoddard) age 80, passed away July 28, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon. Luann was born to Jack and Nancy Stoddard. She grew up in the Sheridan, Oregon area, picking beans, hops and berries in her youth. She was a member of Rainbow Girls and Future Homemakers of America. She was a 1958 graduate of Willamina High School.



In 1959 she married her high school sweetheart, Gerald Edward Spencer. They moved to Cottage Grove, then settled in Portland where they raised three children. At retirement they moved to Crooked River Ranch to enjoy the sun.



Luann worked as a banker for US Bank for twenty-four years, retiring in 1995. Luann was a thoughtful, caring person, who never missed a birthday, Easter, or Valentine card. She enjoyed making baby blankets for all her friends and family. On her off time Luann spent time with her family, sewing, working crossword puzzles, camping and walking the beach. The joy of Christmas was always a special time for her. Luann is survived by her children, Kellene Allred of Coos Bay, Oregon, Douglas Spencer of Castle Rock, Washington and Kathleen Beard of Gilbert, Arizona. Grandchildren, Spencer, Jerad, Dustin, Newton, Daymond, Andrew, Andrea, Lukas and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Edward Spencer in 2018, her parents Jack and Nancy Stoddard, and her sisters Donna Halbeisen and Peggy Stoddard. Services will be held at the Restlawn Memory Gardens, 201 Oak Grove NW, Salem, Oregon on Friday, August 14, 2020. A viewing in the chapel from 9:00am to 10:30am with a graveside service at 11:00am.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store