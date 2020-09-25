Lucas DeLeon, Jr.



Salem - Lucas Deleon Jr., 66, of Dallas, Oregon, passed away September 22, 2020.



He was born in Brigham City, Utah on June 30, 1954. Lucas graduated from McNary High School. He was married to Rosemary Squires on July 28, 1973. He retired after 30 years working for the Marion County School District. He faithfully attended and served at Peoples Church for many years. He was devoted to his family and cherished time spent together with them.



He was preceded in death by daughter, Rosana DeLeon, who died in infancy; and his father Lucas Deleon Sr.



He is survived by his wife Rosemary, and their children: Jody Jones (Ty), Jeremy DeLeon, Melissa Martin, and Regina Himphill (Ryan); thirteen grandchildren; two great grandchildren; his mother; and ten siblings.



The funeral service will be held at 2 pm, on Tuesday, September 29, at Peoples Church.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store