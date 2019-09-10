Resources
More Obituaries for Lucile Strachan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucile VanHeerden Moore Strachan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucile VanHeerden Moore Strachan Obituary
Lucile Van Heerden Moore Strachan

- - Lucile Moore Strachan (98) passed away peacefully on August 31. A life-long resident of the San Francisco Bay Area, Lucile moved to Oregon in 2014 to be near her son, Terry Moore (wife Marilee), grandson Jesse Ellison (wife Erin), granddaughter Katrina, and granddaughter Vina Brown and children. Lucile lived in Keizer at both Avamere and Brookdale. She enjoyed times with all of her family, traveling the world, See's candy, dogs, elegant dining, country drives, parades, doing crosswords, Christmas lights, watching Jeopardy and the Oscars. Her children Terry Moore (Marilee), Kevin Moore (Pattie), and Meridee Smith survive her as do 11 grandchildren, 8 g-grandchildren, 1 gg-grandson, son-in-law Jim Ellison, nieces/nephews/cousins. Daughter Janine Ellison is deceased. A quiet, kind woman who said she had "lived a long and happy life," she will be missed and remembered with love. Her interment will be at Mt. View Cemetery in Oakland, CA.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucile's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.