Lucile Van Heerden Moore Strachan
- - Lucile Moore Strachan (98) passed away peacefully on August 31. A life-long resident of the San Francisco Bay Area, Lucile moved to Oregon in 2014 to be near her son, Terry Moore (wife Marilee), grandson Jesse Ellison (wife Erin), granddaughter Katrina, and granddaughter Vina Brown and children. Lucile lived in Keizer at both Avamere and Brookdale. She enjoyed times with all of her family, traveling the world, See's candy, dogs, elegant dining, country drives, parades, doing crosswords, Christmas lights, watching Jeopardy and the Oscars. Her children Terry Moore (Marilee), Kevin Moore (Pattie), and Meridee Smith survive her as do 11 grandchildren, 8 g-grandchildren, 1 gg-grandson, son-in-law Jim Ellison, nieces/nephews/cousins. Daughter Janine Ellison is deceased. A quiet, kind woman who said she had "lived a long and happy life," she will be missed and remembered with love. Her interment will be at Mt. View Cemetery in Oakland, CA.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 10, 2019