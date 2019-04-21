Lucille Clark



Salem - M. Lucille Clark left this world to be with her Heavenly Father on March 19, 2019. She was broken hearted after the passing of her husband of 67 years, Doug Clark "our Papa Doug" on December



24, 2018.



Lucille was born May 3, 1927 to Albert W. Webb and Annie McKinley Clayton in Lawrenceburg,



Tennessee. After graduating high school she began her nursing classes at Murray State College,



Kentucky. She continued her nursing career at St. Elizabeths Hospital in Washington DC, Children's Hospital Baltimore, Maryland and ended up across the country in Portland, Oregon. While working in a doctor's office in Portland, she met the love of her life, Doug. After 6 months of dating, they married in 1951.



Lucille had 7 siblings, she is survived by her sister Ruth Adix (Florida) Three children Ellie Clark Langdon, Gordon Clark, wife Jeris, Pipi Clark-Tansill, husband Steve. Grandchildren Julie Straw, husband Eric, Rachael Langdon, Mick Clark, wife Samantha and 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Lucille and Doug spent the last 47 years here in Salem. Lucille was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2 nd Ward. She loved the children in her Primary classes that she taught for many years. She was an avid gardener and an accomplished golfer. She had 3 hole in ones, the last at the age of 75 on a trip to Maui. She and Doug loved to travel, Hawaii was there favorite destination. In her early years, she was a Girl Scout area chairman in Astoria and Past PTA President and worked with many charities.



The most important things to Lucille were her family, church and her dog. She is also survived by her cute little dog "Lulu" that went to live with Gordy and Jeris in Central Oregon.



A celebration of life will be held on her birthday, Friday May 3 rd, at 1:00 pm at the LDS Stake Center, 4550 Lone oak Rd SE, Salem, OR. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.