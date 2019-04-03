Services
Restlawn Funeral Home, Restlawn Memory Gardens and Mausoleum - Salem
201 Oak Grove Road NW
Salem, OR 97304
503 585-1373
Gates - Lucille was born in Pontiac, Michigan to Harlow and Florence Allen. She graduated from Salem High School in 1947. Lucille married Dyle Dean Fussell June 15, 1951.

In 1972 Lucille, her sister Jean and friend Eleanor opened Jelmar Bookkeeping Service and Tax Preparation business. Upon her retirement in 2014, Jeannie and Kathy (Lucille's nieces) took over the operation of Jelmar Bookkeeping Service.

Lucille was a member of the Market Street Church of Christ. She enjoyed china painting, the outdoors, and traveling.

Survivors include her son Alan (Debbie), granddaughters Sara (Scott), Carson of Soldotna, AK, Kari (Jon) Siegrist of Dallas, OR, Lisa (Eric) Bigmed of Salem, OR, and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Dyle in 2003.

At Lucille's request, there will be a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Serenity Hospice, 285 Liberty Street NE, Ste. 320, Salem, OR 97301. Restlawn Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 3, 2019
